An investigation into Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s technical aspects

The price of Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) closed at $0.13 in the last session, up 3.61% from day before closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1476470 shares were traded. STAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1296 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1177.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAB has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3722.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STAB traded on average about 2.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.04M. Insiders hold about 18.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 2.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.