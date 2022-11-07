An overall feel about Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) closed at $0.28 down -6.91% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0208 from its previous closing price. On the day, 263798928 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3025 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2669.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Michery David sold 750,000 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 297,375 led to the insider holds 15,843,789 shares of the business.

POPA CALIN sold 50,000 shares of MULN for $33,500 on Sep 08. The Pres. Mullen Automotive now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, NOVOA IGNACIO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,675 and bolstered with 183,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2282.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MULN has traded an average of 128.46M shares per day and 281.12M over the past ten days. A total of 376.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 332.98M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.67M with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 42.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.50% and a Short% of Float of 16.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.