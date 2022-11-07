An overall feel about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.90, up 8.89% from its previous closing price of $26.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3930154 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18.80 to $36.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $29.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDU traded 1.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 11.84M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.