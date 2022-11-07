An overall feel about Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) closed at $3.81 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20100555 shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tilray Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.90.

On July 29, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,018,395 led to the insider holds 6,574,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,128,015 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 6,924,196 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Kennedy Brendan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,081,675 and left with 7,624,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $13.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5150.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TLRY has traded an average of 24.37M shares per day and 24.83M over the past ten days. A total of 611.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.09M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 72.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 69.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.