Analysis of TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX): Selected Notes

The closing price of TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) was $55.96 for the day, up 24.00% from the previous closing price of $45.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1650991 shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2020, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On April 07, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Carey John F sold 3,000 shares for $49.03 per share. The transaction valued at 147,084 led to the insider holds 771 shares of the business.

Carey John F sold 3,000 shares of TMDX for $126,266 on Oct 03. The VP of Operations now owns 771 shares after completing the transaction at $42.09 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Gordon Stephen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $41.74 each. As a result, the insider received 417,400 and left with 5,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $56.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.19.

Shares Statistics:

TMDX traded an average of 439.37K shares per day over the past three months and 443.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.51M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 1.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $15.5M. As of the current estimate, TransMedics Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.55M, an estimated increase of 115.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.92M, an increase of 166.50% over than the figure of $115.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.26M, up 121.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.3M and the low estimate is $95.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.