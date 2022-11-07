Are analysts optimistic about 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock?

The closing price of 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) was $12.53 for the day, up 19.11% from the previous closing price of $10.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2055364 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QFIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $28.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.30.

Shares Statistics:

QFIN traded an average of 836.93K shares per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.96M. Insiders hold about 6.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 1.77M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, QFIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.47 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $4.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.