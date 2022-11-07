Are analysts optimistic about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock?

The closing price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) was $8.89 for the day, up 14.27% from the previous closing price of $7.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1747926 shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.50.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when SOOD NITIN sold 31,066 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 248,528 led to the insider holds 114,505 shares of the business.

ADAMS R MARK sold 2,284 shares of ADPT for $16,285 on Oct 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 116,643 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, ADAMS R MARK, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 841 shares for $7.61 each. As a result, the insider received 6,400 and left with 118,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $37.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.10.

Shares Statistics:

ADPT traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.45, compared to 7.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$2.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.34M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.48M and the low estimate is $226M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.