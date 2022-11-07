Are analysts optimistic about Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NYSE:NINE) stock?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) closed the day trading at $6.76 up 12.11% from the previous closing price of $6.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880748 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NINE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Frazier Warren Lynn sold 27,811 shares for $5.14 per share. The transaction valued at 142,893 led to the insider holds 4,118,534 shares of the business.

Frazier Warren Lynn sold 72,189 shares of NINE for $399,494 on Oct 27. The 10% Owner now owns 4,146,345 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On May 24, another insider, Willis Darryl Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,217 shares for $2.71 each. As a result, the insider received 60,208 and left with 16,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $8.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NINE traded about 556.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NINE traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 30.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.63M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 2.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $139.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.1M to a low estimate of $139.1M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.5M, an estimated increase of 68.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.6M, an increase of 57.90% less than the figure of $68.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $549M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.42M, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $646M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646M and the low estimate is $646M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.