Are Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.10, down -12.11% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0135 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7652864 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1110 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0855.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TENX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $1.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1807, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4542.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TENX traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.08M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 12.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.53.