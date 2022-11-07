As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) offers stability

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed the day trading at $1.52 down -3.80% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561636 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMUX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Vitt Daniel bought 5,000 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 15,500 led to the insider holds 368,877 shares of the business.

Whaley Glenn bought 3,500 shares of IMUX for $10,658 on Jun 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 12,568 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On May 12, another insider, Muehler Andreas, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $5.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,850 and bolstered with 297,986 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4120, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8121.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMUX traded about 3.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMUX traded about 3.42M shares per day. A total of 30.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.5 and -$3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.86. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$4.67.