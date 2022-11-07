As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) offers stability

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed the day trading at $12.05 up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $11.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674238 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMVT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.50 and its Current Ratio is at 21.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $9.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Macias William L. sold 341 shares for $9.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,297 led to the insider holds 308,101 shares of the business.

Butchko Julia G. sold 928 shares of IMVT for $8,519 on Oct 13. The Chief Dev. & Tech. Officer now owns 391,909 shares after completing the transaction at $9.18 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Salzmann Peter, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,793 shares for $9.18 each. As a result, the insider received 25,640 and left with 997,953 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $12.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMVT traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMVT traded about 958.56k shares per day. A total of 116.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.10M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$2.21.