As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Teekay Corporation (TK) offers stability

The closing price of Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) was $4.34 for the day, up 3.58% from the previous closing price of $4.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2093357 shares were traded. TK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA/Merrill on October 22, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3321.

Shares Statistics:

TK traded an average of 630.67K shares per day over the past three months and 947.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.94M. Insiders hold about 41.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 957.75k with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 901.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.