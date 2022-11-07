CANO (Cano Health Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) closed at $3.43 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7253646 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cano Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

On June 24, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 24, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Gold Lewis bought 300,000 shares for $6.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,043,000 led to the insider holds 314,825 shares of the business.

Hernandez Marlow bought 15,000 shares of CANO for $120,000 on Dec 06. The CEO and President now owns 2,891,962 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Hernandez Marlow, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $8.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,375 and bolstered with 2,876,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $12.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5032, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8314.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CANO has traded an average of 8.64M shares per day and 11.77M over the past ten days. A total of 210.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.81M. Insiders hold about 18.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 19.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.38% and a Short% of Float of 22.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $712.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $743.61M to a low estimate of $670.83M. As of the current estimate, Cano Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $306.85M, an estimated increase of 132.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 77.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.