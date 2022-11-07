Considering Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2099777 shares were traded. BNFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BNFT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 512.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 23, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $9.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Wegner Alpana sold 352 shares for $6.99 per share. The transaction valued at 2,462 led to the insider holds 460,945 shares of the business.

Wegner Alpana sold 3,622 shares of BNFT for $23,885 on Sep 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 222,577 shares after completing the transaction at $6.59 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Wegner Alpana, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,178 shares for $6.86 each. As a result, the insider received 14,943 and left with 226,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNFT has reached a high of $13.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 468.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.87M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BNFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 814.85k with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 905.92k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $56.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57M to a low estimate of $55.85M. As of the current estimate, Benefitfocus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.9M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.52M, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.85M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $255.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.1M, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $267.42M and the low estimate is $255.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.