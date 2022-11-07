Considering Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) closed at $3.71 in the last session, up 17.03% from day before closing price of $3.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1491040 shares were traded. DADA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DADA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7.50 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $17.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has reached a high of $24.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8132, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2651.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DADA traded on average about 792.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 258.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.78M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DADA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 1.44M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.61 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $333.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.44M to a low estimate of $325.6M. As of the current estimate, Dada Nexus Limited’s year-ago sales were $230.41M, an estimated increase of 44.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.17M, an increase of 38.00% less than the figure of $44.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $356.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.18M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DADA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.