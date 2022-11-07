How is Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) closed at $0.78 in the last session, down -2.59% from day before closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0207 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827345 shares were traded. ACOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7133.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on June 17, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $5 previously.

On August 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when COHEN RON sold 2,289 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 3,895 led to the insider holds 129,601 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACOR has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9438.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACOR traded on average about 3.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 322.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 216.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$2.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.01M to a low estimate of $31.01M. As of the current estimate, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.16M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $26M, a decrease of -9.90% less than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $152.97M, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $120.51M and the low estimate is $120.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.