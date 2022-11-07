How is Performance Shipping Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PSHG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.28 in the prior trading day, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) closed at $0.27, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0041 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1686602 shares were traded. PSHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2845 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSHG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSHG has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4948.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.14M. Insiders hold about 7.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PSHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 661.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 607.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.29M, up 68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.1M and the low estimate is $41.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.