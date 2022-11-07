I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Carvana Co. (CVNA).

After finishing at $14.35 in the prior trading day, Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) closed at $8.76, down -38.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70718598 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $15.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $98 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when GILL DANIEL J. bought 94,000 shares for $21.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,046,380 led to the insider holds 131,023 shares of the business.

GARCIA ERNEST C. II bought 1,191,468 shares of CVNA for $24,625,421 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 2,578,314 shares after completing the transaction at $20.67 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, GARCIA ERNEST C. II, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 793,790 shares for $21.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,421,389 and bolstered with 1,386,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $307.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.75M. Shares short for CVNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 29.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.46% and a Short% of Float of 46.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$2.75, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.46 and -$14.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.48. EPS for the following year is -$3.57, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.43 and -$7.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.07B and the low estimate is $14.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.