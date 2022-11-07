I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP).

The price of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) closed at $8.06 in the last session, up 3.60% from day before closing price of $7.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088526 shares were traded. ELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.89.

We take a closer look at ELP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Over the past 52 weeks, ELP has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.77.

According to the various share statistics, ELP traded on average about 543.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.13M. Insiders hold about 55.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ELP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.50, compared to 4.16M on Jun 14, 2022.

The forward annual dividend rate for ELP is 1.06, which was 0.97 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33. The current Payout Ratio is 495.60% for ELP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

