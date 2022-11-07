In spite of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARCT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) closed at $23.38 up 6.22% from its previous closing price of $22.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726508 shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $22 previously.

On November 02, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Chivukula Pad sold 8,100 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,000 led to the insider holds 594,448 shares of the business.

Chivukula Pad sold 3,633 shares of ARCT for $145,328 on Dec 16. The Chief Scientific Officer & COO now owns 602,548 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Chivukula Pad, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of the company, sold 6,367 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 254,680 and left with 606,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $48.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARCT has traded an average of 508.97K shares per day and 908.24k over the past ten days. A total of 26.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.90M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.93% and a Short% of Float of 16.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.24 and a low estimate of -$2.42, while EPS last year was -$2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.77, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.28 and -$9.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.18. EPS for the following year is -$2.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.86 and -$9.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4M, up 127.50% from the average estimate.