In spite of Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WINT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) closed at $0.16 down -8.83% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0154 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652820 shares were traded. WINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1720 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1519.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on June 26, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Fraser Craig bought 2,500 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 950 led to the insider holds 226,558 shares of the business.

Hamill John P. bought 3,000 shares of WINT for $1,100 on Jul 26. The SVP & CFO now owns 72,800 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Fraser Craig, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 935 and bolstered with 224,058 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WINT has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2992, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6269.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WINT has traded an average of 2.02M shares per day and 741.21k over the past ten days. A total of 29.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.68M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WINT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 950.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 858.89k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.55.