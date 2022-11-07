In spite of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:YMAB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) closed at $3.37 up 12.33% from its previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144156 shares were traded. YMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Kruse Bo sold 4,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 31,400 led to the insider holds 181,077 shares of the business.

Gad Thomas sold 64,276 shares of YMAB for $447,117 on Feb 09. The insider now owns 565,032 shares after completing the transaction at $6.96 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Gad Thomas, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 125,863 shares for $7.01 each. As a result, the insider received 882,891 and left with 629,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMAB has reached a high of $28.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.2688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.6592.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YMAB has traded an average of 484.47K shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 43.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.12M. Insiders hold about 12.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YMAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 7.66, compared to 4.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$2.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.11M to a low estimate of $10.6M. As of the current estimate, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.95M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.27M, an increase of 36.90% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $116.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.9M, up 72.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.3M and the low estimate is $69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.