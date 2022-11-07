In the case of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), what’s next?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) closed the day trading at $2.79 up 8.77% from the previous closing price of $2.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535582 shares were traded. IREN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IREN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $4.30.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8439, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6384.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IREN traded about 239.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IREN traded about 354.96k shares per day. A total of 54.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.72M. Insiders hold about 18.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 290.39k with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 418.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.14.