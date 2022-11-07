In What Direction Will Cambium Networks Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) was $22.94 for the day, up 19.29% from the previous closing price of $19.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804790 shares were traded. CMBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMBM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 411.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $25.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on January 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Rau Sally sold 5,625 shares for $18.27 per share. The transaction valued at 102,750 led to the insider holds 1,134 shares of the business.

Imhoff Scott sold 13,000 shares of CMBM for $344,458 on Dec 07. The Senior VP, Product Mgmt now owns 5,037 shares after completing the transaction at $26.50 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Rau Sally, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 6,317 shares for $27.49 each. As a result, the insider received 173,655 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cambium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMBM has reached a high of $32.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.87.

Shares Statistics:

CMBM traded an average of 90.04K shares per day over the past three months and 190.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.60M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CMBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 447.21k with a Short Ratio of 6.11, compared to 454.29k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.1M to a low estimate of $65.27M. As of the current estimate, Cambium Networks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $88.17M, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.85M, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.2M and the low estimate is $326.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.