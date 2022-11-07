In What Direction Will DermTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Goes From Here?

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) closed the day trading at $1.66 down -44.67% from the previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3111840 shares were traded. DMTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DMTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $19.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Wood Todd Michael sold 350 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 2,096 led to the insider holds 215,099 shares of the business.

Ibarra Claudia sold 322 shares of DMTK for $1,929 on Sep 12. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 160,783 shares after completing the transaction at $5.99 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Wood Todd Michael, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 434 shares for $5.65 each. As a result, the insider received 2,452 and left with 215,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMTK has reached a high of $30.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1124.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DMTK traded about 457.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DMTK traded about 590.46k shares per day. A total of 29.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.66M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DMTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 5.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.95 and -$4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.07. EPS for the following year is -$4.04, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.68 and -$4.66.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $4.2M. As of the current estimate, DermTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.12M, an estimated increase of 54.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.74M, an increase of 97.70% over than the figure of $54.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84M, up 101.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.3M and the low estimate is $34.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.