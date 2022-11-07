In What Direction Will EverQuote Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Goes From Here?

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed the day trading at $7.92 up 17.16% from the previous closing price of $6.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676894 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVER, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Mason David W sold 328 shares for $6.84 per share. The transaction valued at 2,244 led to the insider holds 192,509 shares of the business.

Mendal Jayme sold 9,070 shares of EVER for $60,497 on Sep 26. The CEO and President now owns 280,875 shares after completing the transaction at $6.67 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Shields John L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,718 shares for $8.65 each. As a result, the insider received 14,861 and left with 24,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVER traded about 183.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVER traded about 314.85k shares per day. A total of 31.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.44M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.06, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $94.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.5M to a low estimate of $90.83M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.06M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.06M, a decrease of -10.70% less than the figure of -$10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.97M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $389.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $408.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.51M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.9M and the low estimate is $360.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.