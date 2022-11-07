In What Direction Will Pulmonx Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Goes From Here?

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) closed the day trading at $4.82 down -60.94% from the previous closing price of $12.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5526274 shares were traded. LUNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LUNG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $23 previously.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when French Glendon E. III sold 25,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 1,027,944 shares of the business.

Sung Derrick sold 1,082 shares of LUNG for $19,335 on Sep 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 253,815 shares after completing the transaction at $17.87 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Rose Geoffrey Beran, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,027 shares for $17.89 each. As a result, the insider received 18,372 and left with 182,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has reached a high of $45.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.2502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.1153.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LUNG traded about 310.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LUNG traded about 966.5k shares per day. A total of 37.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.89M. Shares short for LUNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 12.03, compared to 2.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $13.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.1M to a low estimate of $13.4M. As of the current estimate, Pulmonx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.51M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.08M, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.42M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.5M and the low estimate is $76.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.