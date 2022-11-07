In What Direction Will Rite Aid Corporation’s (NYSE:RAD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) was $5.40 for the day, up 4.65% from the previous closing price of $5.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1616402 shares were traded. RAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $16 previously.

On June 25, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $12.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Donigan Heyward R bought 14,350 shares for $13.93 per share. The transaction valued at 199,960 led to the insider holds 559,498 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has reached a high of $15.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.52.

Shares Statistics:

RAD traded an average of 2.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.38M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 11.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.93% and a Short% of Float of 23.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$3.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.57B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.57B and the low estimate is $23.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.