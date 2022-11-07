Insulet Corporation (PODD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) was $313.00 for the day, up 22.58% from the previous closing price of $255.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+57.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2272517 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $320.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $288.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PODD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $340 from $235 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $238.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $260.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $260 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Petrovic Shacey sold 15,000 shares for $231.80 per share. The transaction valued at 3,477,000 led to the insider holds 13,695 shares of the business.

Christensen Bret sold 2,900 shares of PODD for $766,296 on Aug 24. The EVP and CCO now owns 19,551 shares after completing the transaction at $264.24 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Petrovic Shacey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $222.90 each. As a result, the insider received 3,343,500 and left with 13,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 657.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 223.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $324.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 246.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 240.70.

Shares Statistics:

PODD traded an average of 404.88K shares per day over the past three months and 719.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.08M. Shares short for PODD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.20, compared to 2.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.