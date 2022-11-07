Invest in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) closed at $75.23 in the last session, up 2.68% from day before closing price of $73.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2199501 shares were traded. HOLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $73.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Oberton Karleen Marie sold 14,545 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,054,512 led to the insider holds 126,811 shares of the business.

Verstreken Jan sold 6,500 shares of HOLX for $512,168 on May 17. The Group President, International now owns 64,191 shares after completing the transaction at $78.80 per share. On May 17, another insider, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,844 shares for $78.75 each. As a result, the insider received 302,730 and left with 13,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hologic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLX has reached a high of $80.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOLX traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 250.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.85M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HOLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 7.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $871.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $943.82M to a low estimate of $854.6M. As of the current estimate, Hologic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated decrease of -33.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.63B, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.