Invest in Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.37 in the prior trading day, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) closed at $0.32, down -14.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0515 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511524 shares were traded. LABP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3039.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LABP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.40 from $30 previously.

On November 16, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On October 20, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 300,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 207,000 led to the insider holds 3,975,722 shares of the business.

Bassaganya-Riera Josep sold 33,194 shares of LABP for $157,804 on Dec 20. The 10% Owner now owns 4,994,208 shares after completing the transaction at $4.75 per share. On Dec 17, another insider, Bassaganya-Riera Josep, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $4.84 each. As a result, the insider received 174,096 and left with 5,027,402 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LABP has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6727, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1485.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 242.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 985.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.40M. Insiders hold about 24.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LABP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 133.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 305.36k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$1.48.