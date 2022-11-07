Invest in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) closed at $0.26 in the last session, down -7.14% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4952408 shares were traded. STRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2060.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STRY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 13, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 03, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on June 03, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 61 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 61 led to the insider holds 7,663 shares of the business.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 146,096 shares of STRY for $146,301 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 18,601,180 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider received 20 and left with 7,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRY has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4381, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6573.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STRY traded on average about 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.64M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114.13M and the low estimate is $90.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 93.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.