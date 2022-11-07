Invest in Weibo Corporation (WB) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) closed at $13.16 in the last session, up 3.79% from day before closing price of $12.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525449 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $27.80.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $49.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WB traded on average about 918.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.47M. Insiders hold about 6.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 9.51, compared to 7.76M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $443.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $457M to a low estimate of $429.39M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $574.47M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $536.19M, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of -$22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $628.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $488.29M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.