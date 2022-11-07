Investing in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) closed at $0.75 up 4.13% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993985 shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7983 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7232.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On June 21, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,887 led to the insider holds 1,378,106 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 359,641 shares of OPAD for $610,347 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 1,237,747 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 846,050 and bolstered with 878,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Offerpad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1522.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPAD has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 904.78k over the past ten days. A total of 245.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.94M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.61, compared to 7.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 145.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.48B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.