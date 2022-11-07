Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cosan S.A. (CSAN) stock

The price of Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) closed at $14.80 in the last session, up 4.96% from day before closing price of $14.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995523 shares were traded. CSAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cosan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSAN has reached a high of $20.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSAN traded on average about 284.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 377.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 467.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.44M. Insiders hold about 5.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 1.79M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CSAN is 0.62, which was 0.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.99B and the low estimate is $17.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.