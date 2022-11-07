Is this a Prime Time To acquire Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) stock

After finishing at $7.92 in the prior trading day, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) closed at $8.25, up 4.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5090062 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PACB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Kim Susan G. sold 12,968 shares for $5.61 per share. The transaction valued at 72,802 led to the insider holds 163,488 shares of the business.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 91,307 shares of PACB for $527,435 on Sep 15. The insider now owns 688,551 shares after completing the transaction at $5.78 per share. On May 18, another insider, Farmer Michele, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,573 shares for $5.55 each. As a result, the insider received 19,819 and left with 60,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $31.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 224.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 38.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.06% and a Short% of Float of 20.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.32 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.36. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $35.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.61M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 27.60% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $159.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.51M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.37M and the low estimate is $232.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.