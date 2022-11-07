It’s a good day to be an OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.91, up 45.51% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2855 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7530668 shares were traded. OCFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9574 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7298.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCFT has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3389.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCFT traded 449.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 389.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.66M. Insiders hold about 15.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.75, compared to 4.14M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $161.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.88M to a low estimate of $161.88M. As of the current estimate, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $168.13M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.84M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.84M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $720.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $635.52M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.43M and the low estimate is $838.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.