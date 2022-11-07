It’s an appealing income play to consider Bandwidth Inc. (BAND)

After finishing at $17.05 in the prior trading day, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) closed at $17.19, up 0.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1154383 shares were traded. BAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BAND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 16, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Bottorff Rebecca sold 33 shares for $17.03 per share. The transaction valued at 562 led to the insider holds 13,731 shares of the business.

Carreker Marina C. sold 5 shares of BAND for $85 on Nov 03. The President now owns 7,221 shares after completing the transaction at $17.02 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Suriano Douglas A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 239 shares for $12.06 each. As a result, the insider received 2,882 and left with 6,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAND has reached a high of $89.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 728.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.11M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BAND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 2.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.22% and a Short% of Float of 19.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $133.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.2M to a low estimate of $132.6M. As of the current estimate, Bandwidth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.66M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.44M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.16M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $551.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.91M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.88M and the low estimate is $624.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.