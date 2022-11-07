It’s an appealing income play to consider trivago N.V. (TRVG)

The price of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) closed at $1.24 in the last session, up 3.33% from day before closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709089 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRVG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2595, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7470.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRVG traded on average about 424.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 753.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 360.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.60M. Shares short for TRVG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 596.42k with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 679.14k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $149.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.57M to a low estimate of $142.86M. As of the current estimate, trivago N.V.’s year-ago sales were $111.66M, an estimated increase of 34.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.36M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $34.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.71M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $633.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $563.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $393.18M, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $727.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.77M and the low estimate is $641.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.