It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed the day trading at $2.02 down -13.68% from the previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39702260 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2 from $7 previously.

On July 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

On July 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Truist initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Morillo Daniel sold 24,831 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 57,392 led to the insider holds 1,823,715 shares of the business.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 170,320 shares of OPEN for $442,968 on Oct 18. The CEO now owns 32,918,658 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Morillo Daniel, who serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 56,489 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider received 146,917 and left with 1,848,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $24.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3063, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1631.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPEN traded about 19.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPEN traded about 21.97M shares per day. A total of 624.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.80M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 71.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 83.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $3.93B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 286.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 123.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.58B and the low estimate is $18.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.