It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) stock

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) closed the day trading at $2.18 up 4.81% from the previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524299 shares were traded. TRUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0775.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRUE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Mendel John W sold 12,578 shares for $2.77 per share. The transaction valued at 34,795 led to the insider holds 148,528 shares of the business.

Mendel John W sold 3,000 shares of TRUE for $9,933 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 115,652 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Mendel John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,149 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider received 14,091 and left with 118,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUE has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8102.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRUE traded about 445.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRUE traded about 485.74k shares per day. A total of 91.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.38M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.7M, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $233M and the low estimate is $180.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.