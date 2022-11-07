KC (Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.99, up 14.56% from its previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2732239 shares were traded. KC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7650.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8.50 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KC has reached a high of $24.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4211, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2987.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KC traded 2.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.02M. Shares short for KC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 7.41M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $302.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.97M to a low estimate of $293.86M. As of the current estimate, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $340.87M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $372M, a decrease of -2.10% over than the figure of -$11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $377.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $365.37M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.