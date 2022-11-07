Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.57 in the prior trading day, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at $2.64, up 2.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642518 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LLAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,095 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 14,776 led to the insider holds 1,055,252 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 18,491 shares of LLAP for $53,624 on Nov 03. The 10% Owner now owns 1,308,369 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 20,112 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 58,325 and left with 1,056,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5563.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 868.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.52M. Insiders hold about 14.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 847.59k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.