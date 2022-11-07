The name Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) closed at $373.99 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $373.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2349205 shares were traded. ABMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $374.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $373.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Abiomed Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $380 from $235 previously.

On November 02, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $355 to $388.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $300.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $300 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when THOMAS PAUL sold 1,000 shares for $379.38 per share. The transaction valued at 379,380 led to the insider holds 6,357 shares of the business.

Trapp Todd A sold 1,000 shares of ABMD for $378,663 on Nov 01. The VICE PRESIDENT, CFO now owns 15,927 shares after completing the transaction at $378.66 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Plano Matthew T., who serves as the VP, GLOBAL OPERATIONS of the company, sold 3,544 shares for $378.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,341,806 and left with 10,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abiomed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 67.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABMD has reached a high of $381.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 267.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABMD has traded an average of 465.86K shares per day and 1.73M over the past ten days. A total of 45.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.55M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.22 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $278.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $298.1M to a low estimate of $271.63M. As of the current estimate, Abiomed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.55M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.