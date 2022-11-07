The name VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed at $0.12 down -4.10% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522649 shares were traded. VTGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1330 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1201.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1514, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8227.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTGN has traded an average of 9.97M shares per day and 2.84M over the past ten days. A total of 206.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.77M with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 14.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $360k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $400k to a low estimate of $280k. As of the current estimate, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350k, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.03M and the low estimate is $1.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 690.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.