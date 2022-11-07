The name ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.20, up 7.74% from its previous closing price of $17.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4376900 shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZTO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $35 from $27 previously.

On November 18, 2021, Macquarie Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.20.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $34.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZTO traded 3.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 809.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 644.91M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 10.33M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $6.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.