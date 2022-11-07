There are many powerful catalysts in the market: COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) can be one of them

The closing price of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) was $0.07 for the day, up 7.84% from the previous closing price of $0.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29634159 shares were traded. COMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0730 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0660.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 5,920 led to the insider holds 572,267 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMS has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3079.

Shares Statistics:

COMS traded an average of 21.78M shares per day over the past three months and 35.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.01M. Insiders hold about 31.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $118M and the low estimate is $118M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 619.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.