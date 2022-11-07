There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) can be one of them

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed the day trading at $0.15 up 7.14% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4351560 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1549 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1423.
Ratios:
For a better understanding of PBTS, let’s look at its different ratios.
Upgrades & Downgrades
Valuation Measures:
For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6678.
Shares Statistics:
Over the past 3-months, PBTS traded about 5.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBTS traded about 7.02M shares per day. A total of 111.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.60M. Insiders hold about 28.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.58% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 7.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.
Earnings Estimates
Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.
Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.