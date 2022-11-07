There is a good chance Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $2.10 in the prior trading day, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) closed at $2.50, up 19.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624472 shares were traded. RBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On September 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBT has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7673, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1666.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 591.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 443.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.03M.