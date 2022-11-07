There is a good chance Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed at $24.38 in the last session, up 0.62% from day before closing price of $24.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438698 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VCYT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On June 15, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 15, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Holstein Jens sold 8,720 shares for $16.27 per share. The transaction valued at 141,846 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Stapley Marc bought 60,000 shares of VCYT for $980,094 on Jun 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 159,761 shares after completing the transaction at $16.33 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, GORDON KEVIN K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $18.50 each. As a result, the insider received 277,502 and left with 8,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $54.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VCYT traded on average about 964.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.85M. Shares short for VCYT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 3.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $68.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.01M to a low estimate of $65.6M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.1M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.2M, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.59M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.51M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $334.66M and the low estimate is $306.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.